UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 23 (Reuters) -
* Prague Stock Exchange says approves admission of share issue of soft drinks maker Kofola
* Says there is no public offering of Kofola stock, listing related to move of Kofola headquarters to Prague from Warsaw
* Listing date will immediately follow approval and publication of issue prospectus by the Czech National BankFurther company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.