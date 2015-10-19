Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 19 O2 Czech Republic As
* CFO says, "We can double amount of our debt while maintaining total interest costs at current level."
* Company earlier said taking advantage of favourable market conditions to refinance CZK 7 billion existing debt and potentially increase leverage up to 1.5x Net debt/EBITDA, from 0.3x
* Story: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order