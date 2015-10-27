Oct 27 Central European Media Enterprises (CME)
* Says expects its tv ad markets will grow overall at
constant rates for the full year
* Says due to improvement in H2 2014, the comparative period
makes year-on-year growth more challenging during remainder of
2015
* Says expects positive free cash flow trend to continue
during course of the year largely due to improved operating
performance and ability to pay interest in kind
