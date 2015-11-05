Nov 5 Czech lender Komercni Banka

* CEO says expects loan growth over 8 percent in FY 2015

* CFO says no change to dividend policy

* CFO says slowed down taking deposits as it is hard to find proper investments due to low interest rate environment

* Komercni Banka reported third-quarter results earlier on Thursday

* Komercni Banka previously guided for loan book growth of 6-7 percent in 2015

* Komercni Banka raised dividend policy to pay out 80-100 pct of profit in 2015 and 2016