BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 pct from April 7
* Karur Vysya Bank Ltd says sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 percent wef 7th April Source text: http://bit.ly/2o0z2tN Further company coverage:
Nov 5 Czech lender Komercni Banka
* CEO says expects loan growth over 8 percent in FY 2015
* CFO says no change to dividend policy
* CFO says slowed down taking deposits as it is hard to find proper investments due to low interest rate environment
* Komercni Banka reported third-quarter results earlier on Thursday
* Komercni Banka previously guided for loan book growth of 6-7 percent in 2015
* Komercni Banka raised dividend policy to pay out 80-100 pct of profit in 2015 and 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Robert Muller)
April 6 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd
TEL AVIV, April 6 Israeli semiconductor company Valens has raised $60 million in a financing round led by Israel Growth Partners, and including new investors Delphi, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Goldman Sachs and MediaTek, in addition to Valens’ existing investors.