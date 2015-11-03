Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 3 Czech PPF says offers CZK 172.4 per share in Cetin squeeze-out
* Czech PPF says plans to squeeze out minority holders in Cetin, asked Cetin to call general meeting
* Cetin includes infrastructure assets spun off from telecoms operator O2 Czech Republic in June
* Says price of 172.4 per share based on evaluation by Ernst&Young
* Stock closed at 169.65 crowns on Tuesday.
* PPF has held over the 90 percent threshold for squeeze-out of minority holders in Cetin since voluntary buyout in August
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)