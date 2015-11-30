Nov 30 (Reuters) -

* PPF says sold 0.84 percent in O2 Czech Republic on Prague bourse on Monday

* PPF says sold 2.62 million O2 Czech Republic shares to support liquidity after stock returned to MSCI index

* PPF holds 84.06 percent in O2 Czech after sale

* Says step was one-off decision in response to MSCI inclusion which led to "significant short-term increase in demand".

* Stock closed 1.34 percent lower at 257.5 crowns prior to announcement.

