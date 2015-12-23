Dec 23 O2 Czech Republic As

* O2 Czech Republic says to buy up to 4 percent of own stock, programme to run for up to two years

* Programme under earlier authorisation of shareholders meeting, which set upper limit at 10 pct

* Purchases will not exceed daily trading volumes in November 2015

* Brokers Wood and Company to execute programme

* Aim is capital structure optimisation

* Price range set by shareholders meeting 10-297 crowns

* Company says maintains possibility to decide on additional buy back programme in the future, within limits of shareholders' authorisation