Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 9 O2 Czech Republic As
* says it has been granted allotment of radio frequencies for the bands of 900 MHz and 1,800 MHz for February 8, 2016 until October 22, 2024.
* O2 said the scope of frequencies and other conditions remained unchanged from the current allotment
* Price for the allotment was 432 million crowns ($18.12 million). Further company coverage: ($1 = 23.8470 Czech crowns)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order