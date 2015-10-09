Oct 9 O2 Czech Republic As

* says it has been granted allotment of radio frequencies for the bands of 900 MHz and 1,800 MHz for February 8, 2016 until October 22, 2024.

* O2 said the scope of frequencies and other conditions remained unchanged from the current allotment

* Price for the allotment was 432 million crowns ($18.12 million). Further company coverage: ($1 = 23.8470 Czech crowns)