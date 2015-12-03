TRNAVA, Slovakia Dec 3 PSA Peugeot Citroen

* Head of Peugeot's Slovak unit says 2015 production to reach 302,000 cars

* Head of Peugeot's Slovak unit says expects 2016 production to dip to 290,000 in "pessimistic scenario"

* Sees production of 345,000 in 2017 and 360,000 in 2018

* Slovak factory produces Citroen C3 Picasso and Peugeot 208, will launch production of a new Citroen model next year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)