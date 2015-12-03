UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TRNAVA, Slovakia Dec 3 PSA Peugeot Citroen
* Head of Peugeot's Slovak unit says 2015 production to reach 302,000 cars
* Head of Peugeot's Slovak unit says expects 2016 production to dip to 290,000 in "pessimistic scenario"
* Sees production of 345,000 in 2017 and 360,000 in 2018
* Slovak factory produces Citroen C3 Picasso and Peugeot 208, will launch production of a new Citroen model next year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.