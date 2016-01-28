Jan 28 Fortuna Entertainment Group

* Says group Ebitda in 2015 down 3-6 percent y/y, compared to the previous guidance seeing 25-30 percent y/y decline, thanks to strong margins especially in Q4 2015 and solid betting volumes

* Says total amounts staked for full year 2015 expected to reach approximately eur 845 million, 7 percent above previously communicated guidance

* Says capex in 2015 should reach eur 9 million, lower than guidance due to certain investments postponed to Q1

