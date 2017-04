Jan 12 (Reuters) -

* New World Resources miner says produced 8.02 kilotonnes of coking and thermal coal in the financial year 2015

* average price reached 90 euros per tonne for the 4.249 million tonnes of coking coal and 50 euros per tonne for the 3.703 million tonnes of thermal coal in 2015

* New World Resources says produced 1,094 kilotonnes of coking coal in the fourth quarter alone, with average price at 86 euros per tonne (Prague Newrsoom)