UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 19 Philip Morris Czech Republic
* reports 9-month gross profit rose by 6.2 percent to 3.9 billion crowns ($154.33 million)
* sys its share in the Czech market fell by 1.1 percentage points as of Sept. 30 Further company coverage: ($1 = 25.2710 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.