UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Volkswagen Ag
* Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto said on Tuesday it raised January shipments by 5.2 percent year-on-year to a record of 91,600 cars.
* Skoda said shipments rose in Europe and China. Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.