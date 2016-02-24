Feb 24 (Reuters) -
* NWR bondholders group AHG (Ad Hoc Group) says hopeful that
with help of government, a sensible solution can be found for
OKD
* Says controls 65 percent of company's debt and voting
interest of 60 percent
* AHG includes Ashmore Investment Management Limited,
Gramercy Funds Management LLC and M&G Investment Management
Limited
* Says to continue support for company's operating unit OKD
and wish to cooperate with Czech government on restructure plan
* Says ability to to successfully help with the
restructuring and recovery of OKD is dependent on all
stakeholders, including government, suppliers, customers and
employees
