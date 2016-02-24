Feb 24 (Reuters) -

* NWR bondholders group AHG (Ad Hoc Group) says hopeful that with help of government, a sensible solution can be found for OKD

* Says controls 65 percent of company's debt and voting interest of 60 percent

* AHG includes Ashmore Investment Management Limited, Gramercy Funds Management LLC and M&G Investment Management Limited

* Says to continue support for company's operating unit OKD and wish to cooperate with Czech government on restructure plan

* Says ability to to successfully help with the restructuring and recovery of OKD is dependent on all stakeholders, including government, suppliers, customers and employees