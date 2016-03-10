March 10 O2 Czech Republic As

* O2 Czech Republic board approves dividend proposal of CZK 16 per share

* Proposed dividend payment date is May 19, 2016, with the record date on April 19, 2016

* Annual meeting on April 19 to vote on proposal

* Dividend from unconsolidated profit for 2015 and part of the retained earnings from previous years