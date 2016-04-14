April 14 (Reuters) -

* AHG, a group of main owners and creditors of Czech coal miner New World Resources, says Tuesday talks with finance and industry ministers brought "good progress"

* No details on possible solutions

* AHG says believes progress opens route to binding agreement by April 30 on restructuring

* AHG seeks state aid, pledged to provide further capital if agreement reached to avoid insolvency

* NWR said earlier on Thursday that creditors extended waiver on debt covenants pending talks Further company coverage: