April 14 (Reuters) -
* AHG, a group of main owners and creditors of Czech coal
miner New World Resources, says Tuesday talks with finance and
industry ministers brought "good progress"
* No details on possible solutions
* AHG says believes progress opens route to binding
agreement by April 30 on restructuring
* AHG seeks state aid, pledged to provide further capital if
agreement reached to avoid insolvency
* NWR said earlier on Thursday that creditors extended
waiver on debt covenants pending talks
