April 13 New World Resources Plc

* Arca Capital, minority shareholder in New World Resources (NWR), offers to buy mining unit OKD, CTK news agency reports

* Arca owns 3.44 percent in NWR, holds further through various other entities, will not comment how much

* NWR is controlled by a group of bondholders, known as AHG, which holds 60 percent of voting rights and about two thirds of the company's debt

* AHG has called for government assistance for restructuring

* Two coal trading firms offered this week to help NWR restructure loss-making OKD Further company coverage: