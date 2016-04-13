April 13 New World Resources Plc
* Arca Capital, minority shareholder in New World Resources
(NWR), offers to buy mining unit OKD, CTK news agency reports
* Arca owns 3.44 percent in NWR, holds further through
various other entities, will not comment how much
* NWR is controlled by a group of bondholders, known as AHG,
which holds 60 percent of voting rights and about two thirds of
the company's debt
* AHG has called for government assistance for restructuring
* Two coal trading firms offered this week to help NWR
restructure loss-making OKD
