BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
* Moneta Money Bank says second-quarter total operating income dropped to 2.91 billion Czech crowns from 3.03 billion in the same period last year
* Moneta Money Bank says second-quarter profit after tax rose slightly to 1.199 billion crowns from 1.187 billion
* Moneta Money Bank says second-quarter net impairment of loans and receivables rose to 187 million crowns from 68 billion
* Moneta Money Bank says it maintains its outlook for the total cost of risk for the 2016 financial year at 1 percent
* Moneta Money Bank says it estimates that the dividend for 2016 will be in line with its dividend policy
* Moneta Money Bank says it expects its loan book to grow at similar rate to the Czech gross domestic product expansion pace, seen at 2.2 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.