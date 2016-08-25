Aug 25 Pegas Nonwovens

* Pegas Nonwovens reports second-quarter net profit rose to 7.1 million euros ($8 mln) from 1.97 million euros a year ago

* The company attributed the strong rise in net profit mainly to the absence of exchange rate losses compared to the same period last year

* Pegas Nonwovens reports second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew to 11.2 million euros from 8.94 million euros a year ago

* Pegas Nonwovens says it maintains its outlook for full-year EBITDA to grow to 43 mln-49 mln euros in 2016 ($1 = 0.8872 euros)