UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 25 Pegas Nonwovens
* Pegas Nonwovens reports second-quarter net profit rose to 7.1 million euros ($8 mln) from 1.97 million euros a year ago
* The company attributed the strong rise in net profit mainly to the absence of exchange rate losses compared to the same period last year
* Pegas Nonwovens reports second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew to 11.2 million euros from 8.94 million euros a year ago
* Pegas Nonwovens says it maintains its outlook for full-year EBITDA to grow to 43 mln-49 mln euros in 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources