UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 25 Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv
Fortuna Entertainment Group reports first half gross win grew by 20 percent to 80.52 million euros
Fortuna Entertainment Group reports first half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 7.7 percent to 9.68 million euros
Fortuna Entertainment Group says it maintains its outlook for full-year EBITDA to drop by 10-15 percent in 2016
Fortuna Entertainment Group says its management will propose zero dividend payments in 2016 and 2017
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources