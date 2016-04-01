April 1 New World Resources

* announces an extension of the date for satisfaction of the first milestone contained in the current super senior credit facility standstill and temporary waiver

* says extension is until April 13, from March 31

* requisite majority of lenders under the Group's Super Senior Credit Facility agreed on Feb. 23 to a standstill and temporary waiver

* first milestone under original terms was non-binding agreement for implementation of a restructuring of the group with the Czech Government on or by March 31

* NWR trying to reach deal with Czech government on restructuring of its OKD coal mines in northeast of country