April 1 New World Resources
* announces an extension of the date for satisfaction of the
first milestone contained in the current super senior credit
facility standstill and temporary waiver
* says extension is until April 13, from March 31
* requisite majority of lenders under the Group's Super
Senior Credit Facility agreed on Feb. 23 to a standstill and
temporary waiver
* first milestone under original terms was non-binding
agreement for implementation of a restructuring of the group
with the Czech Government on or by March 31
* NWR trying to reach deal with Czech government on
restructuring of its OKD coal mines in northeast of country
