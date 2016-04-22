Bank Muscat Q1 net profit edges up 1.1 percent
DUBAI, April 13 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 1.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Thursday as net interest income and income from Islamic financing rose.
April 22 Komercni Banka
* AGM approves CZK 310/share dividend (previous CZK 310/share) -investor relations
* Dividend represents payout ratio of 92.4 pct of 2015 attributable net profit Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, April 13 A group of private equity companies have bid around 200 billion Swedish crowns ($22.3 billion) for the hygiene arm of tissue and forestry products firm SCA, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter said, citing unnamed sources.