April 22 Komercni Banka

* AGM approves 5:1 stock split -investor relations

* goal to reduce individual share price thus making shares more accessible to a greater number of investors

* bank's registered capital to be divided into 190,049,260 shares, each of a nominal value of CZK 100, instead of 38,009,852 shares, each of a nominal value of CZK 500

* effective date to be announced Further company coverage: