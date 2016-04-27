April 27 Central European Media Enterprises
* co-CEO Michael Del Nin, on conference call, says targeting
free cash flow in 2016 to be break-even
* "As we aim to use free cash flow to reduce our debt we are
targeting free cash flow for the full year to be approximately
break-even."
* CME said earlier it expected unlevered free cash flow of
$85 million to $95 million at actual rates in 2016
* Del Nin says anticipates OIBDA margin in 2016 will exceed
20 percent margin in 2015
* says expects interest expense in Q2 will be $20 million
lower than in Q1
* says cash interest payments will be higher this year
* says expects another strong year of earnings improvement
in 2016
