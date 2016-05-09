May 9 New World Resources Plc

* Czech court declares NWR's main unit OKD insolvent

* Court to hold next hearing on August 9, calls creditors' meeting for August 10

* OKD, the operating unit coal miner NWR, filed for insolvency on May 3 after failing to secure government aid, aims to design a reorganisation plan to stay afloat

* Trading in shares has been halted in Prague and London