UPDATE 2-Scandinavia's SAS targets staff costs with hubs in London, Spain
* SAS shares rise nearly 4 percent (Adds Norwegian, Swedish government comments)
May 18 New World Resources Plc
* Says as a result of recent events in group related to filing of OKD insolvency petition, company is not currently in a position to announce its q1 2016 results
* Was due to release results on May 18
* For latest news on company: Further company coverage:
* SAS shares rise nearly 4 percent (Adds Norwegian, Swedish government comments)
* Airline ramps up expansion plans (Adds detail, interview quotes, analyst comment)
CAIRO, Feb 1 Centamin, operator of Egypt's only commercial gold mine, expects to pay about $100 million in its first full year of profit-sharing with the government in 2017, subject to the price of gold, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.