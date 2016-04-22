Bank Muscat Q1 net profit edges up 1.1 percent
DUBAI, April 13 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 1.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Thursday as net interest income and income from Islamic financing rose.
April 22 Erste Group Bank Ag
* Erste Bank Czech unit Ceska Sporitelna to pay CZK 12.8 billion dividend on 2015 profit
* Erste has 98.97 pct in Ceska Sporitelna
* Dividend CZK 84.2 crowns per share
* Last year dividend was CZK 75 per share
* 2015 unconsolidated net profit CZK 14.1 bln
* Another CZK 700 mln to be paid out to shareholders separately Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, April 13 A group of private equity companies have bid around 200 billion Swedish crowns ($22.3 billion) for the hygiene arm of tissue and forestry products firm SCA, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter said, citing unnamed sources.