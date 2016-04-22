April 22 Erste Group Bank Ag

* Erste Bank Czech unit Ceska Sporitelna to pay CZK 12.8 billion dividend on 2015 profit

* Erste has 98.97 pct in Ceska Sporitelna

* Dividend CZK 84.2 crowns per share

* Last year dividend was CZK 75 per share

* 2015 unconsolidated net profit CZK 14.1 bln

* Another CZK 700 mln to be paid out to shareholders separately