April 29 New World Resources

* Says coal mining operations subsidiary OKD board to discuss insolvency on May 3

* Says unclear whether agreement on a restructuring plan can be reached before OKD has exhausted all available sources of financing

* says no decision regarding whether or not to file for insolvency has been made at this time

* Chairman Gareth Penny said on Thursday OKD would run out of cash in mid-May

* Says has not received any officials government response to restructuring or company sale proposals

* Meeting to tke place after May 2 government session where ministers may discuss how to proceed with potential state action to stave off insolvency; government has so far refused to provide any aid

* Government officials have said options included insolvency or taking over firm