May 4 New World Resources plc

* New World Resources shares suspended on LSE

* NWR says likely impact of insolvency of OKD subsidiary is that the remainder of the NWR group will be wound up or broken up in an orderly manner

* NWR says if this occurs, it is expected that there will be very minimal or no returns to the shareholders of NWR plc

* NWR says Prague Stock Exchange and Warsaw Stock Exchange are currently processing a request from NWR plc to suspend shares