May 12 Moneta Money Bank

- Says that as of 31 March 2016, bank had accrued the estimated full annual contributions to the deposit insurance fund and resolution funds (CZK 35.8 mln for the former and 38.9 mln for the latter) - Says consistent with the regulatory decision of the Czech National Bank received by the Bank in April and previous information made publicly available, including in the prospectus for initial public offering Further company coverage: