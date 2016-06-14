Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 14 (Reuters) -
* Czech telecoms regulator says three existing operators have paid czk 2.64 billion in auction of 1800, 2600 mhz spectrum
* O2 Czech Republic to pay czk 1.47 billion, T-Mobile czk 729.9 million and Vodafone czk 442.0 million
* Decision publication expected in second half of 2016 Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)