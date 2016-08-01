Aug 1 Kofola CeskoSlovensko

* Kofola says H1 revenue CZK 3.504 billion ($144.90 million) versus CZK 3.392 billion year ago

* Kofola says H1 EBITDA CZK 514 million versus CZK 608 million year ago

* Kofola says decrease in EBITDA mainly from decreased performance in Poland, increased costs related to building Adriatic region infrastructure

* Kofola says H1 profit CZK 156 million versus CZK 267 million year ago

* Kofola says remains acquisitive in all relevant markets

* Kofola said July 27 it would close one of three production plants in Poland Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.1820 Czech crowns)