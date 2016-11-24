Nov 24 Pegas Nonwovens Sa

* Pegas Nonwovens reports third-quarter net profit of 5.5 million euros, compared to 4.06 million seen in a Reuters poll and 0.51 million euros in the same period last year

* Pegas reports third-quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) 11.3 million euros, compared to 10.9 million seen in a Reuters poll and 8.17 million euros in the same period last year

* Pegas confirms 2016 outlook for EBITDA to grow to 43-49 million euros Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom)