UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 20 Pegas Nonwovens Sa
* Pegas Nonwovens says it has issued 50 million euros worth of senior, non-covered bonds maturing in 2024, with a 1.875 percent coupon
* The textile maker says it will use the proceeds mainly to refinance bonds in November 2018 Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources