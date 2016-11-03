Nov 3 Komercni Banka As

* Komercni banka cfo confirms loan growth of high single digits in 2016

* Komercni banka ceo says does not intend to formulate dividend policy yet for dividend policy

* Komercni banka cfo says capital adequacy range to rise to 16-17 percent

* Komercni banka cfo says believes bank will be able to deliver stable revenue in 2017