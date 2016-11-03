BRIEF-Peabody energy receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge
* Receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge
Nov 3 New World Resources Plc
* New world resources says egm approves resolution for voluntary liquidation
* says appointed joint liquidators
* NWR's main unit OKD, a Czech coal miner, filed for insolvency in May, going through court reorganisation
* OKD announced plans to search for new strategic partner
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday postponed until Feb. 2 a decision on whether to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of phone carrier Oi SA, which is under creditor protection in Brazil, the company confirmed on Thursday in a securities filing.
* On Jan 26, Co reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy LLC - SEC filing