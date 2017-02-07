Feb 7 O2 Czech Republic As

* PPF says sells 3 percent in O2 Czech Republic

* Says shares sold to Belviport Trading

* Says divestment is a one-off decision by the group and it is not currently planning to sell further shares in O2

* PPF says aim is to increase O2 Czech Republic free float

* Says sale will raise free float to 17.4 pct excluding treasury shares; PPF equity stake down to 81.1 pct, voting rights to 82.4 pct

* Belviport Trading is vehicle owned by Czech investor Pavel Tykac, its stake rises to around 3.92 pct Further company coverage: