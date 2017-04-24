MOVES-Standard Chartered, Fitch, Barclays, Houlihan Lokey
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
(Corrects total amount of dividend in second bullet point to CZK 7.27 billion)
April 24 Moneta Money Bank As
* AGM approved CZK 9.80/share dividend
* dividend amounts to CZK 5.0 billion ($202.54 million)
* record date was April 13
* due date June 26 Source text: here+of+MB+for+distribution+of+profit+for+year+2016.pdf/e96a4880-04c2-46a6-81b7-0d48cbc516fc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.6870 Czech crowns)
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.
MOSCOW, June 15 The stock market sale of a 25 percent stake in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, planned for this week, has been put on hold due to adverse market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.