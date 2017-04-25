BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
(Bank corrects net profit figure to CZK 15.5 billion from 14.5 billion in second bullet point)
April 25 Erste Group Bank Ag
* Erste's Czech unit Ceska Sporitelna says AGM approves dividend of CZK 11.6 billion ($471.18 million)
* Czech bank had posted 2016 net profit of CZK 15.5 billion Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.6190 Czech crowns)
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm