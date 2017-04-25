(Bank corrects net profit figure to CZK 15.5 billion from 14.5 billion in second bullet point)

April 25 Erste Group Bank Ag

* Erste's Czech unit Ceska Sporitelna says AGM approves dividend of CZK 11.6 billion ($471.18 million)

* Czech bank had posted 2016 net profit of CZK 15.5 billion Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.6190 Czech crowns)