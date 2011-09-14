MANILA, Sept 14 The Philippines plans to resume accepting and processing mining applications as it looks to attract investors to the country's mining sector, Environment Secretary Ramon Paje said on Wednesday.

"The immediate action plan now is to lift the moratorium on the acceptance and grant of mining applications," Paje said in his speech at a mining conference.

Investors have expressed concern that permit delays and policy discord between national and local governments may trip up pending and new investments estimated at $20 billion in the next five to six years, including Xstrata Plc's XTA.L $5.9 billion Tampakan project. [ID:nL3E7KD0KF]

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)

