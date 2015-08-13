BRIEF-Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in Athos Venture Capital to 84.16 pct
* Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in the company from 88.15 percent to 84.16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 13 Philippines' Ayala Corp
* Says H1 net income up 6 percent
* Says H1 net income at 10.4 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1NbAtwX) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)
* Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in the company from 88.15 percent to 84.16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABUJA, March 24 The World Bank said on Friday it has approved a $200 million loan to Nigeria to support the government's effort to boost small and mid-scale farmers.