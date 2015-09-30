BRIEF-Peace Living completes 83,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
Sept 30 Manila Water Company Inc
* Says signs 7-year, 40 billion yen ($333 million) loan facility with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, Mizuho Bank Ltd and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1M10RWb) Further company coverage: ($1 = 120.0800 yen) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)
* Trading in shares of Winfull Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 3/4/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: