UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 13 JG Summit Holdings Inc
* Says Jan-Sept net income 23.21 billion pesos, up 7 pct year-on-year Source text for Eikon:(bit.ly/1Soe2Vn) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.