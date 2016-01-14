Fitch Affirms Gabon at 'B+'; Outlook Negative
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gabon's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+' with a Negative Outlook. The issue ratings on Gabon's senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB-' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Gabon's 'B+' Long-Term IDRs reflect the following