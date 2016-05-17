UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 San Miguel Corp
* Plans to build at least 3 more industrial estates in Mindanao, San Miguel President Ramon Ang says
* To build at least one power plant in each of the three industrial estate Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources