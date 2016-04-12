UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 12 San Miguel Corp, in a statement, says
* To partially commission its new 600-MW power plant in Davao starting Q2 this year
* Power plant will be centerpiece of planned 2,000-hectare industrial estate in Davao Further company coverage: (Reporting By Enrico Dela Cruz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.