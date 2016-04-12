China tells banks to come clean on misdemeanours - sources
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
April 12 Philippines' SM Prime Holdings Inc officials, in a press briefing after an annual stockholders' meeting, said
* Plans to seek shelf registration of 50-70 billion pesos ($1.1-1.5 billion) corporate bonds
* Initial tranche of bond offering in Q3
* Fund-raising to support 3 year capex of 180 billion pesos
* Prefers bonds with 10 year maturity or more Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
(Morning News Call - India edition will not be published on Friday, April 14, as markets are closed for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04132017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:15 am: Petroleum Secretary K. D. Tripat