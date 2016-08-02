Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 2 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) says
* H1 net income 12.5 billion pesos
* H1 net income down 33 percent y/y
* Q2 net income 6.25 billion pesos
* Q2 net income down 33 percent y/y
* Q2 core net income 10.5 billion pesos
* Q2 core net income up 9.0 percent y/y
* 2016 core income guidance kept at 30 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2aLOBTH Further company coverage: (Reporting By Enrico dela Cruz, Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)