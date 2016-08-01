BRIEF-IMF Bentham to fund class action against Spotless Group
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
Aug 1 Philippines' Bdo Unibank
* Says H1 net income 13.2 billion pesos
* Says H1 net income up 13 pct yr-on-yr Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2aHrAAR Further company coverage: (Reporting By Enrico Dela Cruz)
* Bank's total capital ratio has decreased to 12.2 pct as at November 2016 from 12.3 pct as at August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax