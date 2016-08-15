BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 661 million
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
Aug 15 Philippines' Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc, in a statement, says
* Still sees positive prospects despite H1 net loss
* Sees 'better performance' in second half as it enters its peak production period
* Shipments of higher grade nickel ore withheld in H1 in anticipation of higher prices in H2
* Receives 'excellent feedback' from authorities on documentation, reportorial and permitting compliance after government audit of its mining operations
* Receives 'favourable' feedback from govt audit team on rehabilitation, slope stabilization and greening programmes Further company coverage: (Reporting By Enrico Dela Cruz)
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
* Lettings at 7 Clarges Street on over 80 pct of office space
* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations